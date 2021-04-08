Family and sympathisers could not hold their tears when they paid their last respects to 10-year-old Ishamael Abdallah who was murdered at Kasoa.

They thronged the family house of the deceased in their numbers to mourn him following his gruesome murder on Holy Saturday.

The body of the deceased was only released on Thursday morning after a postmortem.

Buried in accordance with Islamic customs, the Aduah prayers were said for young Abdallah.

Two teenagers aged 16 and 18, confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life for rituals.

According to the Police, one of the suspects confessed that a spiritualist, they had discovered on national television, agreed to help them become instant billionaires if they will provide a human being and a sum of GH¢5,000.00.

The two, per the police charge sheet, admitted to killing 10-year-old Ishmael by hitting his neck with a shovel and subsequently, with a block made of cement.

This was after luring him into an uncompleted building under the guise of selling him a video game at Lamptey, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

