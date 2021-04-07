The fetish priest accused of being responsible for sending two teenagers on a murderous duty at Kasoa Lamptey Mills has been arrested, adomonline.com can authoritatively report.

A source within the Ghana Police Service says he was arrested at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The suspect will be handed to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Accra, the source said.

“The scene of the crime where the boy was murdered falls under the Ga West Municipal Assembly hence [the] handing over to CID headquarters,” DSP Irene Oppong, Central Regional Police PRO has confirmed in a whatsapp message.

The case docket, she also confirmed, has been handed over to the CID headquarters for a continuation of the case at that level.

More soon…

Editor’s note: This story is undergoing real time update.