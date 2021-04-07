A video, which captured the last moment of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah, who was gruesomely murdered at Kasoa has popped up on social media.

The video which is fast circulating online has Ishmael in a hearty mood with two other guys believed to be his friends.

Clad in jerseys and in high-spirit, someone was heard in the background suggesting they go and play football.

The video which has left many Ghanaians heartbroken shows Ishmael was full of life as he beamed with smiles.

Two teenagers, Felix Nyarko, 18, Nicholas Kini, 19, are said to have confessed to killing the boy for money rituals on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

They allegedly killed and buried the boy in an uncompleted building at Kasoa Lamtey Mills in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

They were apprehended by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command following a distress call about a homicide incident in the area.

Meanwhile, they have been remanded into police custody to reappear in court on April 20 by an Ofaakor District Court.

Watch the video below: