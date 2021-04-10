The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has finally reacted to the news of the slaying of a 10-year-old for ritual purposes.

A day after the burial of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, the NDC has sent its condolence to the affected family while praying for justice in the shortest possible time.

Reacting to the latest craze of youngsters fighting for acquisition of quick wealth, the NDC, in a release, said such is morally unstable and illegal that must be condemned by all and sundry.

Furthermore, the NDC has drawn the attention of the Akufo-Addo government to the “plethora of crimes which resolution has dragged on interminably, thus, encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity.”

The party is encouraging the youth to look out for honest, hard working, and accomplished persons as their role models and that acquiring wealth, which has been improperly obtained, should never be their attraction.

Find attached press release: