An Accra Circuit Court has fixed April 14 to commence the trial of Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo.

The Actress allegedly displayed a naked photo she took in the presence of her son which she later shared on social media.

The fixing of the trial date comes after Rosemond and her lawyer, Mr Andy Vortia, had appeared before the court for a case management conference.

The court presided over by Christina Cann, said the evidence of the prosecution witness, Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, would be taken at the next sitting and that the case investigator would also mount the witness box.

Mr Vortia prayed for a long adjournment as his client would be traveling to Nigeria where she had signed a contract for some movie production.

When the court demanded the contract, Rosemond showed the court a copy of the contract on her phone.

The court noted that the contract was not signed.

Rosemond then explained that she left a signed copy at home.

Defence Counsel also informed the court that his client would also like to change her plea of not guilty to guilty.

Rosemond, a social media entertainer, has been charged with publication of obscene material, and two counts of engaging in domestic violence.

She has, however, denied the charges and is on a GH¢100,000 bail.

Police Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa, the prosecutor, told the Court that they were comfortable with the new date.

The case, as narrated by prosecution earlier, is that the complainant, Mr Bright K. Appiah, is the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.

On June 30 last year, the prosecution said Rosemond celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and took her nude pictures together with her son, who was also half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page, which went viral on social media.

The pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person undermined the dignity of her seven-year-old son among others.

The prosecution said the complainant petitioned the Director-General CID and the matter were referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Rosemond, the prosecution said, was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.

A write-up accompanying the picture read: “I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

The prosecution held that Rosemond deliberately posted the pictures.