A widow, Faustina Nsiah, who lives in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, is appealing to the public to support her take care of her children lest she commits suicide.

Faustina says the only option left for her is to either commit suicide and leave her children orphaned or engage in prostitution to cater for them.



This is because, according to her, life became tough for her after the death of her husband.

She said though her brother-in-law had taken the cost of her children’s school fees, she is still unable to feed them as well as take care of the cost of other school needs of the kids.



This, she attributed to financial difficulties because her lime-hawking business earns her only GH¢ 3.00 profit per day.

“I don’t have money to start a business so I come to the Suame market to hawk lime. Most times I come to the market with three Ghana cedis from which I will pay for my transport and also buy food. Before my children go to school, I would have to come to the market to sell and send them money,” he told crimecheckghana.



CCF’s support



Crime Check Foundation (CCF) with support from one of its United States-based donors, Priscilla Owusu, gave the poor young widow GH¢580.00 to enable her to start a business.



The Foundation has supported many struggling individuals with business capital through its Charity Series.

Listen to her story below: