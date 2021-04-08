Another suspect has been arrested by the police in connection with the alleged ritual killing at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspect has been identified as Desmond Nii Adjei.

This follows the arrest of Charity Mensah, a traditional priestess and a nursing mother at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Madam Mensah’s arrest was reported on Wednesday but her identity was yet to be known at the time.

She is being charged with abetment to commit crime, to wit murder.

However, her counterpart, Desmond Nii Adjei is yet to be cautioned or charged.

This brings to four the number of suspects being held by the police for the dastardly act.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for the police Criminal Investigations Department, DSP Juliana Obeng, gave assurances that due process would be followed in prosecuting the suspects.