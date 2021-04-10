The traditional priestess arrested in connection with the Kasoa money ritual murder, Charity Mensah, has been granted bail.

Madam Mensah was granted bail due to her condition as a nursing mother.

This follows her arrest on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, together with one Desmond Nii Adjei, at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

She was handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra.

During interrogations, it emerged that she was in touch with one of the two teenagers arrested by the Kasoa Police last Saturday.

However, she is expected to regularly present herself at the CID to assist in investigations.

The fetish priestess’ arrest occurred after two teenagers aged 16 and 18, confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life for rituals.

According to the Police, one of the suspects confessed that a spiritualist, they had discovered on national television, agreed to help them become instant billionaires if they will provide a human being and a sum of GH¢5,000.00.

The two, per the police charge sheet, admitted to killing 10-year-old Ishmael by hitting his neck with a shovel and subsequently, with a block made of cement.

This was after luring him into an uncompleted building under the guise of selling him a video game at Lamptey, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.