The family of 10-year-old Ishmael Abdallah, who was murdered at Kasoa says they are yet to receive any official information regarding the arrest of a third suspect.

A third suspect who police sources say is the fetish priestess who sent the teenagers on the murderous errand was arrested at Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern Region Wednesday.

10-yr-old boy murdered at Kasoa

The suspect will be handed to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Accra.

READ ALSO:

But, the family of the deceased, reacting to the news of the arrest to Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsen host, Kwesi Asempa, said they were yet to receive any official notice from the police.

An uncle of the deceased, Samed Akalilu, said if indeed another arrest has been made, they wish there would be an opportunity for the family to know who the fetish priestess really is.

“We have not received any official statement from the police but we have also heard the news of her arrest yesterday.

He said the family was determined to see the case being pursued to its logical conclusion hence believe the opportunity will definitely present itself for them to physically see the suspect in court.

Listen to the spokesperson for the family in audio below: