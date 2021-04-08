The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has warned the New Patriotic Party against underrating John Mahama ahead of the 2024 elections.

He has asked the party to, if for nothing at all, look at the drastic gains Mr Mahama made over four years in reducing his party’s vote from over 1 million to about 500,000.

Don’t underestimate Mahama because he lost by over a million votes in 2016 but reduced the gap to about 500,000 in 2020. It tells you that he is a force to reckon with,” Mr Agyapong observed.

He added that the NPP will not find the fight for a third term easy, noting that victory for the NPP in 2024 will depend solely on the performance of President Akufo-Addo’s second term which has just begun.

“The third term is not easy, nobody has been able to do that, so that should be a lesson to us, if indeed we want to get the third term, then we should do things right,” he said in a radio interview.