It has emerged that the fetish priestess arrested in connection with the murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Abdallah at Kasoa is a two-month-old nursing mother.

Though her identity is still not known, a source within the Ghana Police Service says she was arrested at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

She is accused of being responsible for sending Nicholas Kini and Felix Nyarko on murderous duty last Saturday.

Information gathered by Adomonline.com suggests she was in the company of her husband prior to her arrest on Wednesday.

The husband, our sources say, managed to escape with the two-month-old baby, leaving the wife behind in the house.

The fetish priestess will be handed to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Accra, for further interrogations.

The teenage suspects aged 16 and 18, confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life for rituals.

ALSO READ:

According to the Police, one of the suspects confessed that a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on national television agreed to help them become instant billionaires if they will provide a human being and a sum of ¢5,000.

The two, per the police charge sheet, admitted to killing 10-year-old Ishmael by hitting his neck with a shovel and subsequently, with a block made of cement.

This was after luring him into an uncompleted building under the guise of selling him a video game at Lamptey, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.