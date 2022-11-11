The Awutu Bereku District Court has remanded into Police custody, a 26-year-old mother, Barikisu Amadu Maria who dumped her four-day-old baby boy into a public toilet.

This was after Barikisu appeared before the court presided over by Her Worship Naomi Kuntor on Thursday.

Maria was arrested by the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command on Wednesday for dumping her baby into a public toilet at Potsin Junction over what she said was the prevailing economic hardship.

During the proceeding, the Police told the court the toilet is 18 feet deep.

The Police pleaded with the court to remand the suspect to prevent her from committing suicide.

She is expected to reappear before the court on 22nd November 2022.