The Gomoa Dominase District Police Command has arrested a mother who dumped her two-week-old baby in a public toilet.

The 26-year-old mother, Maria Bakusu, committed the act on Tuesday at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region.

The baby was, however, rescued and sent to the Potsin Polyclinic for medical attention following the timely intervention of a resident, Joseph Mensah, who is believed to have visited the facility not long after the act.

The Command, led by DSP David Osei Fofie, arrested Maria on Wednesday morning.

This follows a tip-off from residents after they realised the suspect, who works at a chop bar, was without her baby.

Upon interrogation, she disclosed she woke up to find the baby dead and has gone to bury him.

The Police officers, who were not convinced by the explanation, asked her to lead them to the graveside but later confessed she dumped the baby in the toilet.

Maria blamed her action on the prevailing economic crisis.

The case has been transferred to the Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU for further action.