Two drivers are in critical condition after a ghastly accident at Gomoa Potsin on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

The accident, which occurred in the late afternoon of Wednesday, involved four vehicles.

The vehicles are a Toyota Hiace loaded with pineapple with the registration number GN 9868-11 and a Kia Rino loaded with tyres and wheelbarrows with the registration number GN 3408-21.

The other two are a Toyota Corolla with registration number GR7892-14 and a Nissan Patrol GN 9275-17, which were heading towards Kasoa.

An eyewitness narrated to Adom News the accident occurred when one of the drivers made a wrongful overtaking and crashed into the other vehicles.

Another witness said drivers of the Toyota Hiace and KIA Rino sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital by a passer-by.

She thank God it was just pineapples in the car and not human beings because the impact of the crash could have led to deaths.

