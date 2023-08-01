Two police officers have been admitted to the Potsin Polyclinic with severe injuries after being involved in an accident on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The officers’ vehicle collided with a tipper truck and a Honda Pilot SUV.

According to an eyewitness account, Police Assistant Innocent Amedume and Crime Officer Matilda Boateng, both stationed at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, were in a Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number AS 3677-14, heading to a senior high school in the Central Region to attend to a disciplinary action involving one of the latter’s wards.

Innocent Amedume veered off his lane, prompting the tipper truck with registration number GT 8409-23 to sound its horn as a warning.

The saloon car driver attempted to switch back into his lane, but crashed into the rear tire of the truck and then collided with the Honda Pilot SUV with registration number GT 8111-11.

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota Corolla to spin, facing back towards Kasoa, while the Honda Pilot ended up in the bush. Fortunately, the occupants of the tipper truck and the Honda Pilot escaped unharmed.

“The accident involved three vehicles: a tipper truck, a Honda, and a saloon car. No one was killed, but the accident was severe. The saloon car veered off its lane, and when the driver realized it, he started honking his horn to signal other oncoming vehicles.

“In an attempt to move back into his lane, he hit the back tire of the tipper truck, pushing it into the bush. The police, ambulance, and other emergency workers arrived at the scene to save lives,” Ebo Anderson, an eyewitness, told Citi News.

The two police officers who were badly injured were rescued by local emergency responders and taken to the Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic, where they are currently being treated.

Amoako Christopher, a member of the Potsin Community Emergency Response Team, who was one of the first responders on the scene, said that the road network is one of the challenges that is leading to most accidents on the stretch.

“I was one of the first responders on the scene, and I am a member of the Potsin Community Emergency Response Team. However, the number of accidents we record on this stretch is enormous.

“The response team is up to the task, but the facility that caters for emergency cases like the Potsin Polyclinic is under-resourced and needs help,” Amoako Christopher told Citi News.

