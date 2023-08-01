The Financial and Economic Division of the Accra High Court has ordered “absconded” former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Christine Tamakloe Attionu, and the former Operations Manager of MASLOC, Daniel Axim, to open their defense and respond to 78 charges.

This was after the Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal ruled that through the four prosecution witnesses, a prima facie case has been established against the two.

The two were charged by the State with 78 counts namely; conspiracy to Steal, stealing, Causing Financial Loss to the State, Causing Loss to Public Property, Improper Payment of Public Funds, Unauthorised Commitment resulting in Financial Obligation for the Government, Money Laundering and Contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

Ruling on a submission of no case on Monday, July 31, 2023, after the Prosecution had called four witnesses to close its case, Justice Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, said the prosecution has made a case against both accused persons to answer.

Justice Asare-Botwe has ordered the accused persons to file their disclosures and witness statements by October 12, 2023, and appear in Court on October 19, 2023, for Case Management Conference.

The Registrar of the Court has also been directed to serve a hearing notice and other orders of Counsel for Sedinam Ationu, who was absent from court by August 11.

Monday, July 31 marked the end of 2022/2023 Legal years as the judiciary begins a two-month legal vacation from August 1 till the end of September.

The new Legal year is expected to start from the First Week of October 2023 but few courts will air as Vacation Courts.

Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, who is facing a trial in absentia after the court had declared her “absconded” was the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) from November 2013 to January 2017.

Whilst, Daniel Axim, the former Chief Operations Officer at MASLOC was never present in court.

MASLOC is a government agency set up to assist small and medium-scale businesses with low-interest loans.

Charges

Counts one to 35 are on charges of Stealing and Conspiracy to Commit Crime namely Stealing contrary to section 23(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Counts 36 to 68 are on Causing Financial Loss to the State, Wilfully Causing Financial to the State and Conspiracy to Commit Crime namely Wilfully Causing Financial to the State all of which are contrary to section 23(1) and 179A (3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Counts 70 and 71 bother on Causing Loss to Public Property, contrary to section 2 of the Public Property Protection Act 1977 (SMCD 140).

Furthermore, counts 72 and 73 have the statement of offence captured as Improper Payment of Public Funds contrary to section 96(1)(c) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Counts 74 charges the first accused person, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, with Unauthorised Commitment, Resulting in Financial Obligation for the Government contrary to section 96(1)(a) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Counts 75) to 78 preferred charges of Money Laundering contrary to section 1(1)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2008 (Act 749) and Contravention of the Public Procurement Act contrary to section 92(1), and 40(1)(a) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

