Two persons have been burnt to ashes while two other passengers have sustained life-threatening injuries in a ghastly accident at Tonisco Quarry near Potsin junction.

The crash occurred when a Hyundai Elantra saloon car with registration number GW 4260-22 attempted to make a wrongful overtaking on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Information gathered at the scene revealed that the saloon car, in it’s quest to overtake, veered off the road and collided with two articulator cars.

The white saloon car rammed into the first articulator with registration number GL 736-13 head-on, before hitting another trailer with registration number GS 3913-11 in the side.

An eyewitness told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that the two persons trapped in the first articulator, a driver and his mate burnt to death while the occupants of the other articulator escaped unscathed.

However, the driver and his female passenger in the saloon car sustained injuries and were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital by the district police.

Meanwhile, driver of the second articulator truck, Inssah Alidu, say they tried to save the victims but they were prevented by the fire which sparked in the front of the truck.

As at the time of filing this report, the burnt bodies were still stuck in the car.