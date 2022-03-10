The four policemen and a civilian, arrested in connection with recent bullion van robberies in the country, have been remanded into police custody.

This was after they appeared before the Accra Circuit court 11 on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, when the state prosecutor, Slyvester Asare opposed a bail application by the counsel for one of the accused persons, Albert Ofosu.

They have been charged with an attempt to commit crime and robbery and abetment of crime and robbery.

The court ruled the suspects must remain in police custody for further investigations with the case adjourned to 28th March 2022.

The suspects have been identified as G/Const. Yaro Afisu Abraham with number NO. 58370, G/Const Albert Ofosu aka Cypher; NO. 58586, G/Const Richard Boadu aka Osor; NO. 58355, G/Const Rabiu Jambedu; NO. 58525 and Razak Alhassan aka Zak.

They were picked up at their hideout after a police intelligence-led raid at Borteyman on Tuesday.

The raid also led to the death of two other police officers during an exchange of gunshots.

The deceased officers are, Constable Randolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame.

The two were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

Other suspects, believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, according to the police, managed to escape the scene.