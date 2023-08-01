The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has issued a statement responding to Charles Kwablan Akonnor’s claim of not being paid $100,000 following the termination of his contract.

Akonnor in an interview refuted claims made by the Sports Minister that he received the said amount after he was relieved of his duties in September 2021.

”I never received the kind of money the minister mentioned. I don’t want to put out how much they paid me but it was not $100,000 as the minister said,” he told Graphic Sports.

His comments came after the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, had told the media during a press briefing last week that both Akonnor and his replacement, Milovan Rajevac, were paid $100,000 following their sacking.

However, the MOYS has come out to prove payments made to the former Ghana international following the termination of his contract.

In the release, the Sports Ministry stated Akonnor was paid $54, 054.06 in October 2021 with the same amount paid in the second trench on February 10.

Akonnor was sacked as Black Stars head coach in September 2021 and according to the Ministry’s statement, he received $100,000 on January 2023.

On July 27, 2023, Akonnor was paid $30,000 via bank transfer with the amount paid summing up to $508,108.12.

Full statement from the Ministry below:

Akonnor, who signed a two-year deal in January 2020, was sacked after just 10 games in charge, winning four, losing four and drawing two.

