Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has urged Charles Akonnor Kwabla to pursue legal action against the Ministry of Youth and Sports for unpaid arrears as Black Stars coach.

Akonnor was awarded a two-year contract in 2020 following the dismissal of Kwesi Appiah after a poor Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Egypt in 2019.

However, the former Hearts of Oak coach who served until September 2021 is still owed a total of $275,000 two years after leaving his position.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe in an interview expressed his disappointment in the treatment Akonnor received during his tenure and urged him to take legal action to secure the payment he is owed.

”He should take them to court if they are refusing to pay him. This is a straightforward matter; the person has worked for you, and you are not paying him. He should take them to court.,” he told Graphic Sports.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who is also a board member of Hearts of Oak, criticised the unfair treatment Akonnor faced, including the denial of privileges that should have been granted to him.

He questioned the withholding of a designated residence and official car, both of which were given to others, and highlighted Akonnor’s silence despite the mistreatment.

”I was even thinking when he was denied a place to stay, he would have resigned. A job that you are supposed to have qualified for; there were others who were competing with you but you got it ahead of them so it means you qualified, so I don’t understand why he should allow himself to be treated this way,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.

Akonnor is owed seven months’ salary, amounting to an estimated $175,000, along with the remaining four months of $100,000, which was supposed to serve as a severance package. His assistant, David Duncan, is also owed four months’ salary of $10,000, among other benefits.

CK Akonnor was sacked after losing to South Africa during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

