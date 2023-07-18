Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have separated after two years of marriage, according to multiple reports.

According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news, the couple has been separated since January and are planning to legally end their marriage. People also reports that the pair went their separate ways earlier this year.

Billboard has reached out to Grande’s representatives for comment.

The singer-actress has been in the U.K. filming the Wicked movies, and was spotted at Wimbledon on Sunday (July 16) in London without her wedding ring. In photos from the tennis championship, her fingers are bare as she sits next Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

The singer and the 27-year-old luxury real estate broker wed in a private ceremony in May 2021 after getting engaged in December 2020, about 10 months after they were first spotted together in February that year.

Gomez also appeared in the music video for “Stuck With U,” Grande’s lovey-dovey mid-pandemic collaboration with Justin Bieber.

The two kept their relationship mostly private, though Grande would occasionally share snaps of their life together on Instagram, including one Valentine’s Day post showing off their glamorous date night looks.

The last time she posted a picture of Gomez was in November 2022.

Prior to their reported split, they attempted to reconcile without success. TMZ, People and Entertainment Tonight also report that Grande and Gomez remain friends, and talk regularly over the phone.

The R.E.M. Beauty founder was previously engaged to Pete Davidson, though she and the comic called it quits in 2018. She’s also been linked to Big Sean and Mac Miller, who passed away in September 2018.

