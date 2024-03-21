The divorce between US singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez is now official, after nearly three years of marriage.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment on Tuesday finalised the split between the 30-year-old pop star and the 28-year-old real estate broker.

Under their settlement, Ariana Grande will make a one-time payment of $1.25m (£980,000) to Mr Gomez.

Grande filed for divorce six months ago, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple’s relationship began in January 2020 shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic, and they wed in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, in May 2021.

In addition to the one-time payment, the settlement also awards Mr Gomez half the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home.

Grande will also pay up to $25,000 towards his lawyers’ fees, and no future alimony.

According to court papers, the two separated more than a year ago and had a prenuptial agreement in place. There were also no legal disputes, and they had no children, allowing the divorce to be finalised quickly.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Ariana Grande/Instagram

Mr Gomez, who was raised in southern California, has been working in the luxury real estate market for a decade, according to his profile on the AKG website.

He and Grande were first spotted kissing in February 2020 at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

In May of that year, they made their first public appearance together as a couple in the lockdown music video for Grande and Justin Bieber’s collaboration, Stuck With U.

That December, the pop star announced her engagement in an Instagram post, captioning it “Forever n then some”.

Grande, a two-time Grammy Award winner, released her seventh studio album, titled Eternal Sunshine, on 8 March.

She will also be starring in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked, as the good witch Glinda, along with English Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and US actor Jeff Goldblum.

The film is scheduled to be released in November.

In 2017, a terrorist detonated a suicide bomb following a Grande performance at the Manchester Arena in the UK, killing 22 people.