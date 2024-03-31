Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has publicly announced his separation from his wife, actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui.

His confirmation was in response to a post by a tweep, Kojo Seer BYK who referred to Fella as his wife.

Medikal clarified Falla is now his baby mother’s, adding they are co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

He wrote; Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well.

This comes months after rife speculations about their divorce.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on March 7, 2020.

However, it is not clear what has accounted for the split after four years.

Below is Medikal’s tweet: