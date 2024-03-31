Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has publicly announced his separation from his wife, actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui.
His confirmation was in response to a post by a tweep, Kojo Seer BYK who referred to Fella as his wife.
Medikal clarified Falla is now his baby mother’s, adding they are co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.
He wrote; Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well.
This comes months after rife speculations about their divorce.
The celebrity couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on March 7, 2020.
However, it is not clear what has accounted for the split after four years.
ALSO READ:
Below is Medikal’s tweet:
Fella is no more my wife, she is my Baby mother, we are co- parenting now and it’s all good 😊 https://t.co/6gBULWpHRy— Medikalbyk (@Medikalbyk) March 30, 2024