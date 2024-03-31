Real Madrid’s final match before facing Manchester City in the Champions League ended in victory over Athletic Bilbao thanks to two fine goals by Rodrygo.

The Brazil forward opened the scoring with a lovely finish from 20 yards.

And he made sure of the points with a composed finish after a mazy run.

Real Madrid, who welcomed back England midfielder Jude Bellingham from suspension, are eight points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with eight games remaining.

The hosts could have won by more but Federico Valverde was denied by keeper Julen Agirrezabala and Brahim Diaz hit the post after Aurelien Tchouameni headed another chance narrowly wide.

Athletic Bilbao, who face Mallorca in the final of the Copa del Rey in Seville on Saturday (21:00 BST), were denied an equaliser at 1-0 when Inaki Williams’ attempt was kept out by Andriy Lunin.

They stay fourth in the table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Atletico Madrid.

On a positive night for Real, Brazil defender Eder Militao made his first appearance since 12 August after serious injury when he came on as a substitute in the 92nd minute.

They host Manchester City in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League on 9 April (20:00).

The record 14-time European champions are in Manchester for the return leg on 17 April (20:00).