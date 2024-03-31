The marriage between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIIIand a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, has sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media.

The customary marriage ceremony took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

It was a pomp and pageantry event which brought many well-wishers together to celebrate the day.

Per the customs of the community, Naa Okromo now assumes the traditional name Naa Ayemoede.

Both the Wulomo and the traditional leaders have come after fierce criticisms after Ablade Online TV shared visuals from the ceremony on social media.

However, Mantse Odaifio Welentsi, who endorsed the marriage referred to a longstanding custom mandating that the priest marry a virgin.

Credit: Ablade Online TV

Acknowledging the bride was a minor, the Nungua Mantse, shockingly revealed there are currently no virgin girls in Nungua above the age of 9 years.

He stated the case of the 12-year-old was exceptional, hence the need to promptly perform the necessary rites and steps to honour the tradition.

The Mantse stated though that with enlightenment, there is need to critically assess all customary practices and review aspects which may have become outmoded.

Meanwhile, a lot of Ghanaians who have been incensed by the marriage have questioned its relevance in modern society amidst calls for the traditional leaders to be arrested.

