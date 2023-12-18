Medikal’s “Planning and Plotting” concert, held on December 15 at Labadi Beach Hotel, has garnered significant praise from both attendees and netizens.

Beyond the numerous artistes who captivated the enthusiastic crowd, Medikal’s wife, Fella Makafui, also captivated many with her presence.

Videos of Fella Makafui at the event have sparked discussions among fans, highlighting her unwavering support for her husband.

Fella Makafui, renowned for her humorous skits on social media in support of her husband, continues to charm and engage audiences.

Check out the videos below:

I didn’t know it was confidential – Rex Omar on disclosing…

Ghanaians bash Rex Omar for disclosing list of Afua Asantewaa ‘Sing-a-Thon’…