Ghanaians are expressing dissatisfaction with Chairman of Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, for revealing the list of confirmed ‘Sing-a-thon’ songs for Afua Asantewaa.

Afua is gearing up to attempt breaking the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest singing marathon by an individual’ during an event scheduled for December 24–27 in Accra.

Rex Omar had called on the event organizers to provide a list of all the songs to be performed during the Sing-a-thon in adherence to copyright regulations.

The initial request received mixed reactions from the public, but Afua’s team later complied.

In a recent development, Rex Omar shared a copy of the document on Facebook on Monday, December 18, triggering another wave of criticism.

In the post, he congratulated Afua Asantewaa and her team for submitting the list, as requested by GHAMRO.

Afua, not pleased with the decision to make the list public, responded to the Facebook post, stating, “This is supposed to be a confidential document for your outfit, so why make it public, Sir? This is not acceptable.”

Other Facebook users also asked “Why making the list public… Ah ah.”

Another took strong exception, insisting that “I learnt this list is not supposed to be public.”

After deleting the post, Rex Omar has yet to respond to questions regarding the rationale for sharing the document in the first place.

Following a public uproar, Rex Omar took down the post. Afua is determined to set a new record, aiming for 117 to 120 hours.

The current record, held by Sunil Waghmare from India, stands at 105 hours, achieved in 2012.

