Actor, Prince David Osei has joined the #PlayGhana campaign aimed at getting DJs to play more Ghanaian songs than foreign ones.

In his view, until Ghanaians start appreciating their creatives, the foreign ones will continue to dominate.

“Ghanaians should learn to appreciate and support our own talents, just as Nigerians do. This issue goes beyond the platform provided by PLAYGHANA. Until we change our mindset, show love, and pay more attention to our musicians, actors, sportsmen, and other creatives, nothing will change” Mr. Osei added in a post on Instagram.

Read the full statement below:

Dear fellow Ghanaians, lend me your ears!

It is no secret that our neighboring country, Nigeria, has gained tremendous global recognition for their music. They have managed to market and promote their music effectively, captivating audiences all over the world. In the era of social media, proper marketing is crucial to ensure the impact and success of our creative endeavors.

Even if the DJs were to stop playing Nigerian music at parties and events, Ghanaians would still stream Nigerian music worldwide. This is a reality we must acknowledge. Artists like Black Sheriff, King Promise, Sark, Stonebwoy and Gyakie to mention but few, have witnessed their music being streamed more in Nigeria than in Ghana.

Furthermore, as an actor, I have come to notice that Nigerians tend to stream my movies more than Ghanaians. It is disheartening to see that a significant portion of the views on some of my movies on YouTube , reaching over 1.5 million, come from Nigeria specifically.

Ghanaians should learn to appreciate and support our own talents, just as Nigerians do. This issue goes beyond the platform provided by PLAYGHANA. Until we change our mindset, show love, and pay more attention to our musicians, actors, sportsmen, and other creatives, nothing will change.

In this era of social media, we cannot force anyone to listen to a certain kind of music or watch specific movies. However, we can make a difference by shifting our focus towards our own local talents and giving them the love and support they deserve.

Let us break free from the influence of foreign telenovelas that constantly air on our screens. Our families have become accustomed to them, but it is up to us to change this trend. Only through appreciation and support can we uplift and celebrate our own celebrities and superstars.

I urge you all to join me on this journey of embracing and magnifying the rich talents that we possess as Ghanaians. Together, we can make a difference and bring forth a brighter future for our creative industry.

Thank you, and may God bless us all.

Sincerely,

H.E PRINCE DAVID OSEI

