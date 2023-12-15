A snippet of a recorded feature between artistes King Promise and Burna Boy has surfaced on social media and fans cannot keep calm.

The love song recorded years ago would have been the first joint banger the two talented artistes would have released.

King Promise hinted in 2021 he was cooking something enjoyable with Burna, but that song never saw the light of day.

A new audio which has surfaced on social media captured the rhythmic tune, but the highlight of the song is Burna Boy speaking Twi language fluently.

In his verse, Burna sang about being deeply smitten with love, but despite pouring every endearing feelings, his crush remains hesitant.

He sang on how he is crazy in love and has said everything humanly possible to woo her, yet she is reluctant.

