Controversial preacher, Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Nana Agradaa, has launched a scathing attack on gospel singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu.

This comes after he publicly called out business mogul Dr. Kwaku Oteng for failing to redeem his promise to him.

The singer claimed Dr. Oteng failed to fulfill a promise to sponsor his Rhythms In Africa concert held in Accra.

In a fiery video response, Nana Agradaa mounted a spirited defense for Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

According to her, Sonnie Badu is just making up stories just to tarnish the image of the respected business mogul.

