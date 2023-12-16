A 61-year-old woman brought her husband to Nhyira FM’s Obra Show over a house she was promised but could only access a single room.

According to Madam Akosua, the husband promised her a full house, only to be disappointed with a single room apartment.

“He promised to build you a house But did he put it on paper?” asked show host, Mama Efe.

“No, I knew he would do it but now that he has built a four-bedroom house, he wants to give me only one, which I will not agree to,” the woman responded.

The embittered wife claims they have been married for 40 years, but accuses her husband of promiscuity and attempts to deny her the property she is due.

The man, a cocoa merchant, in responding to the accusation on phone revealed that, he has eleven children with four different women, hence the decision to share the rooms in the house for the women and their children.

He further pointed out that his wife opted out of the marriage which their families have witnessed.

Mama Efe and the Obra team will set up a reconciliatory meeting between the man and the woman to settle the impasse.

