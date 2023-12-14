Mary Boakye, a mother of three, has found herself in a regrettable ordeal as she cannot pinpoint the father of her two-month-old son.

Mary, who claims to be a staunch Christian, already has two children whose fathers absconded, making life difficult for the single mother.

She vowed not to engage in any sexual act until she got married.

“I confided in an elderly woman who advised me to start an amorous relationship with a man who would cater for me and stop the ‘Holy Mary’ attitude. I heeded her advice,” Mary said.

“Within a month, I had had sex relationships with three different men. Ben, the son of the woman who advised me, was first, but he gave me no money. Second was Mr. Asamoah, who promised me GHC1000 to invest in my second-hand business, but after having sex with me, he didn’t fulfill his promise. Later on, in that same month, I traveled to Accra and had an affair with my ex, who is now a mallam,” Mary recounted tearfully on Nhyira FM’s Obra show.

All men are claiming the paternity of the child, but Mary cannot ascertain who got her pregnant.

For this reason, the potential fathers are adamant in taking responsibility for the child.

Mary has acknowledged her folly and has pleaded with Mama Effe and the Obra team to help her ascertain the true father of her child.

Mama Effe agreed to help conduct a DNA paternity test by collecting samples from the three men without taking a penny from her or the men involved.

