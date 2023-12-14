Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gormashie, has advocated for the inclusion of more tourist sites to highlight Ghana’s rich cultural diversity and boost the country’s revenue.

During the debate on the approval of the budget for the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the MP emphasized the untapped potential in Ghana’s tourism sector that deserves attention.

Specifically, she recommended that the Ministry make efforts to incorporate Nogokpo in Volta region and Akonodi in Larteh as tourist destinations.

In the parliamentary session, it was noted that the approved budget for the Ministry in 2024 was GHS111 million, reflecting an increase from the fiscal year 2023.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, then proceeded to pose the question for the approval of the budget allocation.

John Boadu lands top appointment