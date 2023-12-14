Parliament has approved the Narcotics Control Commission Regulations 2023, an L.I that seeks to legalize the cultivation and management of cannabis of 0.3 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content.

Contributing to the passage of the L.I, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery made it clear that, this is not a regulation for the cultivation of weed and the particular type of cannabis the L.I proscribe has not yet been cultivated in Ghana.

He explained that, the Ministry is now preparing to import such type into the country.

On another hand, the Minority Chief whip and MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza Governs opposed the legalization of growing of cannabis in Ghana since it would worsen the cases of mental health challenges in the country among the youth.

Mr Agbodza further disagreed with the justification that, legalizing the growing of cannabis would reduce the issues of unemployment and boost Ghana’s economy.

He asked the House, if gold, cocoa, timber, oil and E-levy could not solve Ghana’s economic challenges, how possible the legalization of weed could perform such magic.

But the Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee who doubles as MP for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Ayine explained that, the public should not get things wrong with the interpretation that Parliament has legalized the growing of weed.

Rather, he said what has been legalized is the THC type which is not grown in Ghana.

When imported, Mr. Ayine said it will be cultivated under the supervision and regulation of the Interior Ministry.

He pointed out that Ghana was going to get over $30 billion through the market chain.