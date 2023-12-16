The Multimedia Choir set the stage for the 2023 Adom Nine Lessons and Carols at the National Theatre on Saturday, December 16.

They left audiences spellbound, marking another successful chapter in this annual tradition.

Their celestial voices charged the atmosphere whiles they delivered soul-stirring gospel songs that resonated with the audience.

Kumawood stars, including Christiana Awuni, Gentle, Ama Oduma, and a host of others, brought the Christmas story to life with captivating performances, creating an atmosphere of laughter, emotion, and festive cheer.

This annual tradition has evolved into a cherished celebration, attracting enthusiasts from every corner of the country who eagerly converge to partake in a harmonious convergence of music, drama, and humor, all woven together in a festive tapestry that pays homage to the spirit of Christmas.

Below are some videos and photos

Our Multimedia Choir creates a vibrant atmosphere at Adom Nine Lessons and Carols.#Adom9lessonsandcarols#AdomShowbiz



Lewandowski Martial Caicedo Ozil Omah Lay Legon City Mall #OtanChallenge Thiago Silva Blacko Victor Osimhen Mason Greenwood pic.twitter.com/LvxYyS8Wvf — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) December 16, 2023

The Multimedia Choir delivering hot praises to stir up the atmosphere in preparation for the wonderful night #Adom9lessonsandcarols#AdomShowbiz



Lewandowski Martial Caicedo Ozil Omah Lay Legon City Mall #OtanChallenge Thiago Silva Blacko Victor Osimhen Mason Greenwood pic.twitter.com/aVFJfngEVN — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) December 16, 2023

Check out photos from the event below:

MORE:

Lithium deal: Gov’t reveals owner of 4.4% shares in Barari DV

Stray bullet kills woman during anti-robbery operation at Pigfarm