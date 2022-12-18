As the first performer for the night, gospel musician MOG was greeted with a warm reception by the pious patrons who have gone above and beyond to show up at the National Theatre.

The artiste set the night with soul-inspiring praises before charging the atmosphere with danceable worship songs.

MOG sang a medley of contemporary tunes which got the audiences on their feet throughout the performance.

His backing vocalists sealed the job with wild dance moves which gingered the crowd to line up for a choreography.

At the end of his performance, the audiences agreed with cheers and standing ovation that MOG’s ministration is one of the best to be boasted of.

Watch video below:

