The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium a few hours before the NDC national polls to a rousing welcome from the crowd at the grounds.
Mr Nketia, who is contesting the current chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, arrived in a V8 vehicle clad in a traditional smock ‘Batakali’ with NDC colours.
The crowd went frenzy with some following his entourage and hailing him while others in the various delegates stands showered him with praises.