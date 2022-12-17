The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium a few hours before the NDC national polls to a rousing welcome from the crowd at the grounds.

Mr Nketia, who is contesting the current chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, arrived in a V8 vehicle clad in a traditional smock ‘Batakali’ with NDC colours.

Asiedu Nketia and his entourage

The crowd went frenzy with some following his entourage and hailing him while others in the various delegates stands showered him with praises.