The longest-serving General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has rendered an apology to party faithful as he bows out of service.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, who has occupied the position for the past 17 years, steps down today, Saturday, 17 December 2022, to contest the Chairmanship position.

In view of this, he has apologised to everyone he offended, particularly party supporters he offended in the line of his duties.

Mr Nketia, who is seeking to snatch the seat from the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, rendered the apology when he delivered his farewell message at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of the NDC’s Congress.

“Let me say a word of farewell to you as I step down today as your General Secretary having served in that position for the past 17 years.

“I thank you for your cooperation and thank everybody. Those I’ve offended may the Lord touch your heart to forgive me,” he apologised.

To him, his performance and the name he has made in politics weren’t through his efforts alone and therefore acknowledged supporters for their role.

“The credit I’ve made so far is shared and attributed to the foot soldiers of this country and this party,” he lauded.

Aside from Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo, Mr Nketia is contesting the seat with former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashitey, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.