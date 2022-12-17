General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, is currently trending ahead of the NDC National Delegates Congress being held on Satuday, December 17, 2022.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is challenging the party’s current chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Amofo, believes that he will be able to unseat the latter in the chairmanship race.

Some party supporters who have stormed the Stadium were seen wearing t-shirts with the General’s photos.

His photos were also seen splashed on some vehicles outside the Stadium.

Meanwhile, social media users are sharing mixed feelings ahead of the election with some sending goodwill messages while others are hesitating about the end results of the election.

A social media user posted “I present to you our next national chairman John Asiedu Nketia AKA General Mosquito.”

Check out the photos:

NDC election

NDC election