A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has released his list of who will win what position in the National Delegates’ Congress.

The much-anticipated polls will see to the election of National Executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years but more crucially into the 2024 elections.

The former Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) says his predictions are based on what he has heard from party delegates as well as the qualities, experiences and performance of each aspirant over the years.

For the Chairmanship position, Mr Yamoah has tipped General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia over the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to win with Elvis-Afriyie Ankrah his preferred aspirant for the General Secretary.

Also with the National Organiser position, he is hopeful former Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin will unseat the incumbent Joshua Akamba who is also in the race.

ALSO READ:

NDC generates GH₵1m from congress fundraising

“Joseph Yammin is very youthful and energetic. He is the one who can do the do,” he said in an interview on Adom TV.

These persons, he believes, are effective and efficient to lead the party and turn their fortunes around in the 2024 election.

Play audio above: