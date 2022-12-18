General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias General Mosquito, has been elected National Chairman of the party.

He beat incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others in a keenly contested elections held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to provisional results, Mr Nketia, who stepped down as the General Secretary after 17 years, polled 5,574 representing 65.17 percent to win in a landslide victory.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo trailed Mr Nketia with 2,892 votes representing 33.81 percent at the NDC’s 10th National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports stadium.

Other candidates in the race, Nii Armah Ashietey and Samuel Yaw Adusei also managed 38 and 52 votes respectively.

Voter turnout was 94 percent.

Popularly known as General Mosquito, Mr Nketia relinquished his 17-year reign as the NDC’s General Secretary to run for the Chairmanship role.

He was certain he being the National Chairman is the only way NDC can come to power in 2024.

About an hour to the end of the collation, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was spotted leaving the stadium in his vehicle.