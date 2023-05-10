The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will not supervise the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, until all legal issues associated with it are resolved.

According to the EC, going ahead to organise the primaries will be disrespecting the judiciary since it amounts to a contempt of court.

The EC made this known on Wednesday, May 10, after it met agents of all the three flagbearer hopefuls of the NDC.

“However, yesterday we were served with an Application for Interlocutory Injunction seeking to restrain the Commission from supervising the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries due to the alleged anomalies with the register.

“Gentlemen, in order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court,” the Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Jean Mensa said.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, an aspirant of the presidential primaries on Tuesday filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks before the elections in accordance with the party’s rules.

He stated that a partial photo album register was given to his team on May 4, a few days before the elections rather than in March when they had submitted a request for one.

“The Plaintiff adds that to their utmost surprise, upon verification, it was found that the number of constituencies on the hard drive given to his representatives was 220 in number as opposed to the alleged number of 228 constituencies indicated by Defendant,” he stated.

“The Plaintiff adds further that an initial verification of the said 220 constituencies on the hard drive given to his representatives by the 2nd Defendant established basic errors and inaccuracies that render the Photo Album Register inaccurate and unreliable for a free, fair and credible election.”

Dr Duffuor added that despite his request for a postponement of the elections until a full photo album register is secured, the party has failed to heed his request.

Thus, he is asking the court to grant an interlocutory injunction to restrain the party and sued persons – General Secretary, Election Director, co-contestants John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu, and the Electoral Commission – from holding the elections scheduled for May 13.

