Aspiring National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has been showered with love from delegates at the 10th National Congress.

Delegates of the party mobbed him as he made his way to the Accra Sports Stadium which is designated for the election.

There were loud cheers from the elated party supporters who were clad in party paraphernalia.

Clad in a warlord smock, General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, beamed with smiles as he walks with his entourage to the rousing welcome.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, who has occupied the position for the past 17 years, has stepped down today, Saturday, 17 December 2022, to contest the Chairmanship position.

Mr Nketia, who is seeking to snatch the seat from the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is in the contest with former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashitey, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

Video attached above: