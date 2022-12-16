General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of sabotaging his bid to become National Chairman.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, has claimed NPP faithful are meddling in the affairs of his party as though it is their own election.

Speaking in an interview, the NDC Scribe stated he is convinced it is borne out of fear that he is the person who can match the NPP boot for boot.

“Most NPP people don’t want me to succeed as National Chairman because they know I’m the one who will match them boot for boot.

“They are trying everyway possible to see me fail but I know NDC delegates are discerning and will vote for someone who has the interest of the party at heart and will not trade it for anything,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Detailing the qualities the NDC needs in its new leader, Mr Nketia maintained he is fit for purpose and ticks all the boxes.

“NDC needs a leader who cannot be bought; one who has been truthful with Ghanaians and can lead the party into victory and can mobilise. So NPP supporters cannot stand to watch me being declared as Chairman after Saturday,” he bragged.

Four NDC stalwarts will lock horns on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to contest for the National Chairman position.

They are the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey, and a former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei.

But it seems to be a two-horse race for Mr Nketia and Ofosu-Ampofo as expectations are high for one of the duo to emerge victor at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With General Mosquito positive about snatching the seat, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo also believes he has done a good job over the years for delegates to retain him.

