Aspiring National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed why he cannot continue to be the party’s General Secretary.

According to him, the desire to move from General Secretary to the chairmanship position was so many years ago but he believes this is the right time for him.

“Eight years ago, I had been the GS for 13 years and there was the desire to leave at that time but it was difficult for me because I had massive endorsement from the people during elections which means the people were happy and had hope in me and that is why I stayed and we are where we are now,” he said.

Mr Nketia said his decision to also go for the chairmanship position was also to give the youth in the party the opportunity to explore and take up positions in the party just as it’s being done in the camp of their opponents.

“When you head an organisation, it is important to make changes so that there would be some improvements in the company and so in our context, we are in a competition and working for the party. We have lots of youth in the party who are lacing their boots in taking up leadership roles in the party.

“And so if we have had the opportunity for a very long time, why can’t we give the youth the chance to also explore. That is exactly what I am doing so that the young ones will also get leadership roles in the party just like the NPP has done,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Power FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

