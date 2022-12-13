Aspiring National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says he is on a rescue mission.

He alleged that some leading party members will auction NDC to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if he decides to take the back seat.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, disclosed that but for his intervention, the moles would have awarded a contract to collect data of NDC members to an NPP businessman.

“I’m contesting because I want to rescue NDC from enemies within. If I retire, they will auction the party,” Mr Nketia said while addressing some party members.

He said NDC’s biggest problem is the enemy within and has, therefore, decided to sacrifice himself to chase them out if given the nod.

Ahead of the Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Mr Nketia has urged delegates to put the interest of the party at heart and make the right decision.