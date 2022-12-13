Former Akwatia Member of Parliament (MP), Baba Jamal, has said the thugs who caused chaos at the just-ended Youth and Women conference were not accredited delegates.

The disturbances caused by these individuals led to the injury of three persons and the destruction of property.

They have been identified as two rival factions who disrupted the process with a shooting incident at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) where the election was held.

But speaking in an interview, Mr Jamal who was also the Chairman of the Accreditation Committee, stated it will be inaccurate for anyone to associate the thugs with the NDC.

Admitting it was unfortunate the chaos erupted at a programme of the NDC, Mr Jamal said those who caused the chaos were not delegates.

“They are people who have their own issues and brought them from their region so it will not be accurate for anyone to say they are NDC supporters. They were not delegates and you will realise most of them didn’t have accreditations because every delegate was given a green tag.

“If you see anyone without the tag, you should know they are not delegates and even those who had it, some might have picked them on the floor or even borrowed it but about 99% were not part of the delegates and the chaos did not even happen in the hall but outside,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has declared some 16 persons wanted over the shooting incident with a ¢10,000 bounty placed on their heads.

Audio attached below:

ALSO READ:

Confusion rocks NDC elections over missing names of TEIN executives

Gunshots at NDC election, 4 reportedly injured as ‘macho’ men clash