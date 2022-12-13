A teenager is battling for his life after students of Asanteman Senior High School (SHS) and Bantama Adventist Senior High School clashed over the weekend.

Though the cause of the clash is yet to be ascertained, the incident occurred in the afternoon of Sunday, December 11 after a section of Asanteman SHS students trooped to the Bantama Adventist SHS campus to attack students on campus.

Recounting the incident on Akoma FM, an eyewitness said “we saw the Asanteman students coming in their numbers in angry mood wielding stones and sticks from their campus to [Bantama] Adventist SHS campus and started throwing stones at the students though we tried to stop them.

“They returned to their campus only to realize it was a reprisal attack but this time with a reinforced number. They started pelting stones at the Bantama SHS students and the home school also pelted stones at their attackers but because of their number, we couldn’t control them.”

The eyewitness further added that “the numerous exchange of stones struck a teenager who is not a student but was helping his mother at a nearby shop; he was rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment”.

ALSO READ:

Bedbugs force Breman Asikuma SHS students to sleep in classrooms, dining hall

SHS student drowns in river in attempt to fetch water

The incident, which lasted for almost an hour, didn’t attract the attention of police hence no arrest was made but the eyewitness later blamed one Asanteman SHS tutor who happens to be a resident on campus for leading the students to attack the Bantama SHS students.