Students of Breman Asikuma Senior High School in the Central Region have been compelled to leave their dormitories to sleep in the dining hall and classrooms after bedbugs invaded their sleeping places.

The overcrowded nature of their dormitories has also made the situation worse.

According to the students, they usually put their mattresses under the hot sun to kill the bedbugs but still, the bedbugs continue to increase in numbers.

Students in an interview with Kasapa News on the sidelines of the school’s Speech and Prize Giving Day disclosed that the lack of water supply to the school is also a problem as it is affecting their academic work.

Meanwhile, the Headmistress of the School, Madam Sarah Baah said that apart from the bedbugs’ invasion in the dormitories, the school is also facing numerous challenges such as the lack of a School bus, adding that the school usually borrows buses belonging to neighbouring schools for their trips and other services.

She lamented that almost all teachers are living outside campus making supervision very difficult.

ALSO READ:

Bedbugs force Koforidua SECTECH students to sleep in dining hall

Madam Baah further stated that the school needs to be fenced to stop thieves from stealing items belonging to the students.

She, therefore, called on the Member of Parliament for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Hon. Alhaji Kobina Ghansa, the District Chief Executive, Lawrence Edutua, Old Students of the School, and Philanthropists, to support the school to address their challenges.