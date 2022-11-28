The Black Stars of Ghana return to action today in their second Group H game at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After suffering a defeat against Portugal in their opener at the 974 Stadium last week, the West African country will be hoping to pick up their first win of the competition later today.

The Black Stars will take on South Korea at the Education City Stadium.

Kick-off has been scheduled at 13:00GMT.

In Group G, Cameroon take on Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium. Match ongoing.

Brazil, who opened their campaign in grand style, will take on Switzerland at 16:00GMT at the 974 Stadium.

Portugal will take on Uruguay in Group H at the Lusail Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

Full fixtures:

Cameroon v Serbia

South Korea v Ghana

Brazil v Switzerland

Portugal v Uruguay